Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.
Seagen Stock Performance
NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $201.33. The company had a trading volume of 441,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $207.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.69 and its 200-day moving average is $152.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Seagen
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.
