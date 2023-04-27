Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $201.33. The company had a trading volume of 441,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $207.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.69 and its 200-day moving average is $152.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Seagen

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,568 shares of company stock valued at $39,270,486. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

