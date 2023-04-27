Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.58

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.58 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.63 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,062,556 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Seeing Machines Trading Up 3.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.57. The stock has a market cap of £245.44 million, a PE ratio of -593.00 and a beta of 1.11.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.
