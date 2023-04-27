SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in April

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SEEK Price Performance

Shares of SKLTY stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. 18,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. SEEK has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $38.44.

Get SEEK alerts:

SEEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from SEEK’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.