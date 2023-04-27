Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.80

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and traded as high as $20.62. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 20,451 shares changing hands.

Sekisui House Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural and Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

Further Reading

