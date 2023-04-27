Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 17th

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Select Energy Services has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Energy Services to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

WTTR opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $879.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTTR. Raymond James began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Energy Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 84,231 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 907,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 164,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

