Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 900,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 961,732 shares.The stock last traded at $44.62 and had previously closed at $47.87.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.25%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,808,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

