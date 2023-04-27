Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.69.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.17. 280,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

