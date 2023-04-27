ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 338.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.34.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $10.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $443.82. 2,085,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $448.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

