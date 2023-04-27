Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Shake Shack worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.47. 72,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,538. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

