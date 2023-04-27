Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $268.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $228.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.79 and its 200 day moving average is $230.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 131,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

