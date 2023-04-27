Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $228.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.76.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

