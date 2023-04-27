Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAVGet Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,072,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00.
  • On Monday, February 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00.
  • On Thursday, January 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $771,080.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.34. 995,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.59.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $104,982,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 299,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 647.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,733,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.