Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,072,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $771,080.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.34. 995,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $104,982,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 299,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 647.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,733,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

