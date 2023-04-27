Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Decreases By 51.4%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the March 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGOPY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.29) to GBX 2,275 ($28.41) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,875 ($23.42) to GBX 2,075 ($25.91) in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of 3i Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,969. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

