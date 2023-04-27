Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Expands By 260.0%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Capstone Companies Trading Up 12.3 %

Capstone Companies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Capstone Companies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

