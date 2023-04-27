Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Expands By 260.0%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Capstone Companies Trading Up 12.3 %
Capstone Companies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Capstone Companies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
Capstone Companies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capstone Companies (CAPC)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.