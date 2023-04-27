Short Interest in Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Decreases By 57.0%

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Citycon Oyj Stock Performance

COYJF opened at C$6.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.02. Citycon Oyj has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$6.02.

Citycon Oyj Company Profile

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

