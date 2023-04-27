Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Rises By 500.0%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CKNHF shares. HSBC lowered Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:CKNHF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 794. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77.

About Clarkson

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.