Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Grows By 348.3%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, an increase of 348.3% from the March 31st total of 63,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of CN Energy Group.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CN Energy Group. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CN Energy Group. Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CNEY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 212,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,040. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CN Energy Group. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

