Short Interest in DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Decreases By 82.9%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the March 31st total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.0 days.

DCC Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF traded up $7.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.65. 174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822. DCC has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $66.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DCC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

About DCC

DCC Plc engages in the provision of international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC Energy segment includes the sales and marketing of liquefied petroleum gas, and offers transport and heating energy, lower emission fuels and biofuels, and related services to consumers and businesses across Europe.

Further Reading

