Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Increases By 742.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 742.3% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

ETW stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 48,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,573. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 379,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,268,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 221,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 152,747 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.