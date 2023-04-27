Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Increases By 742.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 742.3% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
ETW stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 48,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,573. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW)
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.