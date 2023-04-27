Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Increases By 742.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETWGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 742.3% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

ETW stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 48,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,573. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 379,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,268,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 221,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 152,747 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

