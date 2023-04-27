Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Rises By 137.1%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the March 31st total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EPWDF remained flat at $15.83 during trading hours on Thursday. Electric Power Development has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $16.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36.

Get Electric Power Development alerts:

About Electric Power Development

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.