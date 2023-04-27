Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Declines By 29.0%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

