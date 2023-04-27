Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Increases By 750.0%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

NASDAQ FORTY opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.05. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $60.29 and a 52-week high of $110.42.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $633.88 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

