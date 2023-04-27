Short Interest in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Rises By 500.0%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIPR shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Generation Income Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ GIPR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is currently -33.81%.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

