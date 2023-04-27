Short Interest in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Expands By 1,525.0%

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 1,525.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTAC opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 630,500 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,065,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 123,530 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 631,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 131,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

