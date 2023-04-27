Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Increases By 1,007.1%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 1,007.1% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSQVY. DNB Markets cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS:HSQVY opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $966.16 million for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

