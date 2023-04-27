Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Increases By 550.0%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Down 0.0 %

IMPPP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915. Imperial Petroleum has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19.

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

