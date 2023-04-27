Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Grows By 342.9%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE INSI traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. 18,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.
Insight Select Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.
About Insight Select Income Fund
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
