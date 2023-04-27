Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Expands By 30.2%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of QQQJ remained flat at $24.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,467. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $27.62.
