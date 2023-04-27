Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Expands By 30.2%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQJ remained flat at $24.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,467. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.