Short Interest in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Increases By 3,633.3%

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, a growth of 3,633.3% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

KCGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,674. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

