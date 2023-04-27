Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Decreases By 53.9%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ASG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 64.7% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 37,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

