Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Decreases By 53.9%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of ASG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $6.90.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Further Reading
