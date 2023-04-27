Short Interest in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Expands By 436.8%

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 436.8% from the March 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
mCloud Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of MCLD stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,769. mCloud Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Trading of mCloud Technologies
mCloud Technologies Company Profile
mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mCloud Technologies (MCLD)
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.