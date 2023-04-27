Short Interest in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Expands By 436.8%

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 436.8% from the March 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

mCloud Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MCLD stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,769. mCloud Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in mCloud Technologies Corp ( NASDAQ:MCLD Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

