Short Interest in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Declines By 65.2%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the March 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Nissan Motor Price Performance
Shares of NSANY stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. 155,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03.
About Nissan Motor
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.
Further Reading
