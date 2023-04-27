Short Interest in Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Declines By 55.8%

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Permex Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OILCF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481. Permex Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22.

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

