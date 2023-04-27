Short Interest in PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Grows By 28.6%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance

PIFMY remained flat at $21.53 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

