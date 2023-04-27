Short Interest in PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Grows By 28.6%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance
PIFMY remained flat at $21.53 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
