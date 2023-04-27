Short Interest in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Declines By 60.7%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the March 31st total of 396,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,920. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $56.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

See Also

