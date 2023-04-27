Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Drops By 59.0%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the March 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGIOY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,785. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.46. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 43.92% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

