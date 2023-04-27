Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Declines By 95.2%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 75,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Solitario Zinc Price Performance
Solitario Zinc stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Solitario Zinc Company Profile
Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metals and zinc-related exploration mineral properties. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.
