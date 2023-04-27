Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Declines By 95.2%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 75,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Solitario Zinc Price Performance

Solitario Zinc stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.79.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,335 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metals and zinc-related exploration mineral properties. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.