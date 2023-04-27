Short Interest in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW) Expands By 30.3%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

SLGCW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. SomaLogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

Institutional Trading of SomaLogic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SomaLogic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 99,074 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in SomaLogic by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 573,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 223,842 shares in the last quarter.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.