Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Drops By 68.8%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Sylogist Stock Performance

Sylogist stock remained flat at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. Sylogist has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $6.80.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the provision of enterprise resource planning solutions, including fund accounting, grant management, and payroll to public service organizations. The firm’s solutions include K-12 school districts and boards, government and public sector, nonprofit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, justice and public safety, and manufacturing and distribution.

