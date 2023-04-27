Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Drops By 64.4%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Taoping as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAOP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 4,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,167. Taoping has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. The company operates under the following segments: Cloud-based Technology (CBT), Blockchain Technology (BT), Traditional Information Technology (TIT).

