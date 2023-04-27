Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Declines By 87.0%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the March 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TDK stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.44. 7,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11. TDK has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. TDK had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Analysts forecast that TDK will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

