Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Rises By 18,800.0%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 18,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Techtronic Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

TTNDY stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.14. 23,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,032. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $69.97.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

