Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Rises By 18,800.0%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 18,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Techtronic Industries Trading Up 1.9 %
TTNDY stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.14. 23,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,032. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $69.97.
About Techtronic Industries
