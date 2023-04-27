Short Interest in Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ) Declines By 96.8%

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Trine II Acquisition by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 137,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,997,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 608,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Trine II Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:TRAQ opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. Trine II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

