Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Expands By 50.0%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

TSGTY stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.20. 505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.55.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

