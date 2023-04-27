Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Decreases By 62.5%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UCB Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS UCBJY traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. 2,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,922. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. UCB has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

UCB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.4583 dividend. This is a positive change from UCB’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.95%. UCB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

