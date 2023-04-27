Short Interest in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Rises By 30.0%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 838,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 623,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,613 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Universal Display by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.44. 105,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $155.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.17 and its 200-day moving average is $123.37.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.90.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

