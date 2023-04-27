Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Decreases By 76.0%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vanstar Mining Resources Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of VMNGF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

