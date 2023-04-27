Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Decreases By 76.0%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vanstar Mining Resources Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of VMNGF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.
About Vanstar Mining Resources
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanstar Mining Resources (VMNGF)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.