Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Declines By 62.7%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CID traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

