Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Expands By 1,300.0%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the third quarter worth $511,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 52.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

