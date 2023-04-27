Short Interest in Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Increases By 66.7%

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wharf Stock Performance

Shares of Wharf stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. Wharf has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $7.45.

Wharf Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Wharf’s payout ratio is currently 19.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wharf Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wharf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

